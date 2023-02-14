Investors pour into Chinese stock funds in reopening bet
Funds that buy China’s equities have seen five consecutive weeks of inflows, stemming exodus
Global investors are pouring money into funds that track Chinese stocks, betting that the long-awaited reopening of the world’s second-largest economy will keep powering markets higher.
Investors have added more than $2 billion on a net basis this year to U.S.-based mutual and exchange-traded funds that buy Chinese equities, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper. That reflects five consecutive weeks of inflows and marks a reversal from the second half of last year when they pulled almost $1 billion. It also coincides with an exodus from U.S.-focused stock funds.
Mainland China fully opened its borders in early January after ending its zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19 that largely cut Chinese consumers off from the rest of the world. Already, share prices have rebounded and commodities have rallied as investors try to capture the reopening trade that propelled U.S. stocks in 2020 and 2021.
The MSCI China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., Hong Kong and the mainland, has climbed about 45% from its trough in October but is still down roughly 45% from early 2021. And a basket of industrial metals that trades in London—which includes aluminum, copper, lead, zinc, tin and nickel—just notched its best January in more than a decade.
“The growth story on a relative basis is more appealing in China and parts of Asia than it is in the U.S.," said Jason Draho, head of asset allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.
U.S. stocks and bonds have rallied to start 2023, but some investors fear that market sentiment could be turning and the Federal Reserve might continue raising interest rates to cool a hot economy. Meanwhile, the pace of corporate earnings in the U.S. is expected to slow this year as the Fed’s tightening works its way through the economy.
“I think you’re going to see earnings growth, and potentially sizable earnings growth in China versus flat or declining earnings this year in the U.S.," Mr. Draho added.
Economists have boosted their growth forecasts in recent weeks on early signs that Chinese consumers are resuming spending at restaurants and bars and are commuting again on the nation’s subways.
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday revised its forecast for China’s economic growth in 2023 to 5%, from 4.1%, pointing to evidence that consumption and activity are recovering faster than initially expected. The International Monetary Fund recently boosted its global growth forecast, citing the impact of China’s reopening.
Valuations for many Chinese companies dropped to bargain-bin levels when the country’s economy was under strain from strict pandemic controls and as worries about regulatory pressure hit the country’s highflying tech companies. Although some investors say Chinese stocks are no longer a screaming buy after the reopening rally that began last fall, they point to the potential for earnings growth and the recent pullback in the U.S. dollar as selling points.
Chinese internet company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is trading at 12.4 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months, according to FactSet, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index trades at 10.1 times earnings. In comparison, the S&P 500’s multiple is 18.2.
Regulatory pressure on Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and other big tech companies appears to be easing as well. In December, the U.S. audit regulator said it had secured complete access to the audit papers of U.S.-listed Chinese companies for the first time, lowering the risk of mass delistings on American stock exchanges.
Alibaba’s American depositary receipts have climbed 19% in New York this year, while Tencent is up 16%.
David Bianco, chief investment officer for Americas at DWS Group, a $900 billion asset manager, said he has added to his Chinese equities exposure recently, pointing to their cheaper valuations compared with their U.S. counterparts.
“If the Chinese government leaves them alone for a little bit to do their thing, will the golden goose lay its eggs so that these stocks can rebound in valuation?" Mr. Bianco asked of Chinese tech stocks.
Among the global stocks seeing a boost from China’s reopening are shares of luxury-goods companies such as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and casino companies including MGM Resorts International. Multinationals such as Volkswagen AG and Apple Inc. that do significant business in China have seen an uptick as well.
The reopening has also kicked off a fierce rally in prices for raw materials because China is the world’s largest commodity consumer. U.S. copper futures posted their best first month of the year since 2003. Aluminum prices in London have climbed about 1.5% so far this year. Zinc has added 4.2%, and tin has gained 11%.
Those metals are used to make items such as aircraft and electrical wire and are crucial to making the wind turbines, solar panels and batteries needed for the transition away from fossil fuels.
Behind their gains are bets that even if the U.S. suffers a potential economic slowdown, China will post modest growth, which will continue to lift prices.
Despite a good growth story, some U.S. investors, wary of political risks, aren’t ready to jump in.
“There’s opportunity, to be sure, but I think those are trades, not investments," said Nancy Tengler, chief investment