Investors pour into Chinese stock funds in reopening bet

Valuations for many Chinese companies dropped to bargain-bin levels when the country’s economy was under strain from strict pandemic controls and as worries about regulatory pressure hit the country’s highflying tech companies. Although some investors say Chinese stocks are no longer a screaming buy after the reopening rally that began last fall, they point to the potential for earnings growth and the recent pullback in the U.S. dollar as selling points.

