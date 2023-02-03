Investors predict uneven reset in private markets valuations
- Investors at the IPEM private markets conference say they expect the reset in private-equity valuations to take longer than that for VC-backed companies
Private markets deal makers and the investors who back them say pressure is mounting on the valuations of companies managers own. But that pressure is likely to affect some areas more quickly and dramatically than others.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×