Investors predict uneven reset in private markets valuations

Secondary market pricing has already shown a gap in valuations between venture and buyout assets in the U.S. Average pricing for secondary stakes in U.S. venture-capital assets fell to 68% of net asset value in 2022 from 88% a year earlier, according to a report issued by investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Average pricing for U.S. buyout assets fell to 87% of NAV in 2022 from 97% the previous year, according to the report.