Investors put forward more proposals, dialing up pressure on companies

Boards often recommend that investors vote against their shareholders’ proposals, typically noting that a company is already working on the issue or that what is asked for isn’t in shareholders’ best interest. This was the case at Apple, which recommended voting against a proposal that sought a third-party assessment on how the company’s policies and practices adversely affect matters such as gender and racial equity among employees. After roughly 54% of shareholders backed the proposal, Apple in April committed to conducting a civil rights audit. The company declined to comment.