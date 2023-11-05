Investors regain confidence in US stock market as Treasury yields stabilise
Investors regain confidence in US stock market as Treasury yields decline and Federal Reserve signals end of rate hike cycle.
Investors have shown confidence in the US stock market after a month-long selloff. The relationship between stocks and bonds has been a tight one in recent months, with equities falling as Treasury yield climbed to a 16-year high. Higher yields offer investment competition to stocks while also raising the cost of capital for companies and households.
