Investors return to Indian equities with consumption sectors in spotlight
Moving forward, government portfolio allocation, July Union Budget, first 100 days plan, and bond inflow levels will be pivotal.
Indian investors enthusiastically returned to the market on Wednesday, with defensives such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobile and some information technology names continuing to advance. Market experts are confident that themes such as consumption, banking, healthcare and automobile are poised to gain momentum in the days ahead.
