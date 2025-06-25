Investors returned to US long-term bond funds in May

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy

June 25 - U.S. long-term bond funds drew massive inflows in May, reversing April's drawdown and indicating investors sought the safety of higher-yielding debt, as they weighed a host of uncertainties around trade tariffs, inflation and fiscal deficits.

According to Morningstar data, U.S. long-term bond funds attracted $7.4 billion in May, their largest monthly inflow in over two years, after facing sharp outflows in April.

Jeana Doubell, fixed income analyst at Morningstar, said inflows into long-term bond funds in May reflect investor expectations of weaker growth and a view that bonds offered better value than other riskier assets.

U.S. long-term bonds were sold off heavily in April on concerns that U.S. tariff measures could fuel inflation, while expectations that President Donald Trump's tax bill could inflate the deficit and Treasury supply added to the pressure.

However, analysts said those concerns have eased as trade talks progress, rekindling appetite for long-term bonds.

"Long-bond prices are susceptible to inflation, and recent data shows very little inflation above the Fed's 2% target," said Chris Gunster, head of fixed income at Fidelis Capital Partners. "As long as inflation is less of a concern, then long-dated Treasuries should reassert themselves as a hedge against equities and other risk asset declines."

"The smart investors should already be locking in longer-term rates," he said.

The Morningstar data showed short-term bond funds saw $5.8 billion in outflows after strong inflows the previous month, while intermediate-term bond funds attracted $4.2 billion.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF led with inflows of $4.3 billion, while iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF received $1.2 billion and $625 million, respectively.