The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies also gained ₹6,56,828.59 crore to ₹2,59,14,409.64 crore in two days.
"Domestic market is gaining ground amid a positive rebound in the global market. The rebound was broad-based while mid and small caps outperformed as the bargain opportunity led investors to accumulate the beaten-down stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Bajaj Finance was the biggest gainer among the 30-frontline companies pack, jumping 2.94%, followed by Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and SBI.
In contrast, Wipro, ITC and Nestle India were the laggards.
"Bulls were in a strong position throughout the session as Indian markets moved in tandem with the recovery in other global equity indices," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said.