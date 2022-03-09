Investors richer by over 7.21 lakh cr in two days of markets rally

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian stock markets were up 2% today, boosted by gains in Reliance and automobile stocks, with airlines also giving a push after the government lifted pandemic-related curbs on international flights
Equity investors have amassed over ₹7.21 lakh crore as markets extended the rally to second day even as crude oil prices remained high.
Indian stock markets were up 2% today. The Nifty and Sensex finished 2% higher at 16,345 and 54,647 respectively, adding to the previous session's 1% gains. The rally was boosted by gains in Reliance and automobile stocks, with airlines also giving a push after the government lifted pandemic-related curbs on international flights.
The sectors that performed well were IT, realty, healthcare, and financials, among others, while metals languished. The broader markers also performed well as both MidCap and SmallCap were up over 2%. In Asia, shares fell in Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, while Australia ended with gains.
"At present, we are seeing a rebound or a relief rally after a sharp decline in indexes, and as long as the Nifty 50 is trading below the 16,400 zone, it is a sell-on-rise market," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.
Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, broke its four-day losing streak to close 5.3% higher.
Airline operators InterGlobe Aviation, after six consecutive sessions of losses, and SpiceJet closed 6.9% and 6% higher, respectively. The government said it would allow scheduled commercial flight operations to international destinations from March 27.
The Nifty auto index closed 2.85% higher, with Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra rising 3.2% and 4.9%, respectively.
The Nifty IT index, the energy index, the financial services index and the banks index also advanced between 1% and 2%. Heavyweights Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance climbed 3.9% and 5%, respectively.
European markets were sharply higher in early trade today while US stock futures also rose as investors monitored the Ukraine crisis and surging commodity prices.
There was a little support to risk assets from comments by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky who said he was no longer pressing for NATO membership, said IFA Global.
