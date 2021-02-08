Investors richer by 16.7 trillion in 6 days as indices hit all-time high

Mumbai: Driven by a robust show by benchmark equity indices , investor wealth rose by ₹16.70 trillion in the last six days.

The BSE Sensex rallied 617 points to close at an all-time high of 51,348.77 on Monday. Intraday, it advanced 791.75 points to 51,523.38, its lifetime peak. Nifty 50 surged 191.55 points, or 1.28%, to settle at 15,115.80.

Led by the sharp rally in the equity market over the last six sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged ₹16.70 trln to ₹202.83 trillion.

"Indian benchmark equity indices ended higher for the sixth consecutive day. Among sectors, Banks, Auto, Metals did well, while PSU Bank and FMCG index underperformed. Broad market indices outperformed suggesting return of interest in the small and midcaps" Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday maintained status quo on policy rate. The repo rate stood unchanged at 4% as inflation has eased below “tolerance level of 6%". The reverse repo rate also stayed unchanged at 3.35%.

"We expect the RBI to get more accountable and action oriented as we move into FY2021-22. We think the liquidity management will be calibrated well to ensure that the accommodative stance is maintained, money market skewness is tackled and pressure on the longer end of the curve is managed well" Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report.

Tools like market stabilisation scheme bonds and/or standing deposit facility introduction will likely be explored in FY2021-22. On conventional rates, the fear of policy normalization to resume in FY2021-22 is unfounded. RBI on status quo in FY2021-22 and believe inflation may surprise RBI a tad to the downside, it added.

From the 30-share pack, 24 stocks closed with gains led by Mahindra & Mahindra(7.23%), Bajaj Finserv (3.24%), Bharti Airtel (2.77%) and PowerGrid (2.61%).

All BSE sectoral indices ended in the green except for FMCG. BSE Metal Index gained 3%, BSE Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Telecom, Utilities, Consumer Durables, and Teck rallying more than 2%.

In the broader market, BSE mid-cap and small-cap index rose 1.50% and 1.53% respectively.

