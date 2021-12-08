Sensex gains about 2,000 points in 2 days. Investors richer by 7.5 lakh crore

"Positive global cues coupled with the continuation of an accommodative policy stance of the RBI by holding rates fired up the bulls today even as the central bank decided to enhance the variable reverse repo rate auctions to rebalance liquidity. The bullish undertone was reflected in the sectoral indices as well as in advance-declines as the market breadth was healthy with small and midcaps too participating in the rally. Several smaller companies today have access to capital and this is getting reflected in the markets as well," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

