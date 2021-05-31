Driven by a robust show by benchmark indices, investor wealth on Monday rose by ₹3.81 trillion as the Nifty rallied 147 points to close at an all-time high.

The benchmark index of the BSE, Sensex zoomed 514.56 points or 1.00% to close at 51937.44. The broader index, Nifty gained 147.15 points or 0.95% to close at a record high of 15,582.80. During the day, it advanced 170.70 points to 15606.35 its lifetime peak.

Led by the sharp rally in the equity market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged ₹3.81 trillion to a record high of ₹223 trillion. In the last seven trading session, market cap rose ₹9.32 trillion.

"Indian benchmark equity indices continued their uptrend on May 31 with Nifty hitting fresh record high ahead of the Q4 GDP data due for release this evening. Nifty opened lower and made an intra day low at 0930 Hrs. From there, it started to rise making higher tops higher bottoms and ended the day almost at the intra day high"HDFC Securities, Head of Retail Research Deepak Jasani said.

"Nifty rose for the seventh consecutive session reaching and closing at fresh record highs. It has closed the month of May with a 6.5% gain almost matching the February gains. The contribution to this rise was broad-based on May 31. Overall advance decline ratio was also mildly positive. 15635 is the next resistance for the Nifty while 15470 is the support" he added.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy on Friday.

"Markets started the week on a firm note and gained nearly a percent, in continuation to the prevailing trend. After opening marginally in red, the benchmark drifted marginally lower in the early trades but healthy buying interest in select heavyweights triggered sharp recovery as the day progressed" said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Markets will react to the GDP data in early trade on Tuesday i.e. June 1. Besides, participants would keep a close watch on auto sales figures. Meanwhile, the last leg of earnings season is also expected to induce stock-specific volatility. Some states have announced relaxation in restrictions and we expect further easing in the coming weeks" he added.

From the 30-share pack, 22 stocks closed with gains led by Reliance, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, Maruti Suzuki and ITC.

Except Auto and IT, all BSE sectoral indices ended in the green with rallying up to 2.46%.

In the broader market, BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose by up to 0.50%.

Market breadth was positive with 1,744 stocks ending higher against 1492 ending lower on BSE. 191 stocks were unchanged. Number of shares rising to their 52-week highs stood at 334 against 48 touching their 52-week lows. Tracking the positive sentiment in the market, 466 stocks hit their upper circuits against 288 falling to their lower circuits, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $5.87 billion in equity and sold $2.51 billion in debt since the beginning calendar year, while domestic institutional investors have net sold ₹10,148.15 crore worth of stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

