Investors rush into ‘pick-your-poison’ junk bonds
- Borrowers are selling debt at low rates and with easier terms, especially in Europe
Risky companies are selling junk bonds at a record pace, getting ultralow borrowing costs and increasingly loose borrowing terms, such as “pick-your-poison" clauses.
One recent example was the debt package that funded the buyout of Birkenstock GmbH. The maker of frumpy-but-expensive German sandals was taken over in April by the private-equity fund of Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who controls LVMH Moët Hennessey Louis Vuitton SE.
