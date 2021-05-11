Investors rush into ‘pick-your-poison’ junk bonds

One recent example was the debt package that funded the buyout of Birkenstock GmbH. The maker of frumpy-but-expensive German sandals was taken over in April by the private-equity fund of Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who controls LVMH Moët Hennessey Louis Vuitton SE.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in