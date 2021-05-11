Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Investors rush into ‘pick-your-poison’ junk bonds

Investors rush into ‘pick-your-poison’ junk bonds

Premium
iStockphoto
4 min read . 11 May 2021 PAUL J. DAVIES, The Wall Street Journal

  • Borrowers are selling debt at low rates and with easier terms, especially in Europe

Risky companies are selling junk bonds at a record pace, getting ultralow borrowing costs and increasingly loose borrowing terms, such as “pick-your-poison" clauses.

One recent example was the debt package that funded the buyout of Birkenstock GmbH. The maker of frumpy-but-expensive German sandals was taken over in April by the private-equity fund of Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who controls LVMH Moët Hennessey Louis Vuitton SE.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!