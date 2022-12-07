Investors see shift in Europe’s fortunes

Market sentiment is being lifted by early signs of inflation easing in the eurozone and hopes that the scramble for alternatives to Russian natural gas has reduced the risk of an energy crisis this winter, investors and analysts said. Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. yields and the dollar have declined in recent weeks, helping lift riskier assets worldwide, as investors anticipate a slowdown in the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}