Investors should go where the float is

Banks and brokerages are the most obvious and oft-discussed beneficiaries of the rising value of float since a key part of their business is collecting cash from investors and depositors and earning a spread for as long as they can hold on to it. Warren Buffett has said that one of the main reasons he got into insurance was because it operated on a “collect now, pay later" model that generated a substantial float that he could invest. Though bank stocks have struggled with worries like capital and credit risk, S&P 500 insurance companies are up over 5% this year, well ahead of the broader market’s 10% decline.