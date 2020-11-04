Investors should keep vaccine hopes in check

Some answers are coming soon on whether the Covid-19 vaccines in development are safe and effective. Investors shouldn’t be too hopeful for an entirely conclusive answer just yet, however.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said last week the company has nearly completed enrollment for its late-stage Covid vaccine trial. Once there are 32 confirmed cases in the trial, an independent data monitoring committee will conduct an interim data analysis, the first of four scheduled during the trial.

Those results could be available as soon as this week. Mr. Bourla said that once safety data are finalized, it is possible that Pfizer will apply for an emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration as early as the third week of November, which would allow the company to begin distributing the vaccine.

Moderna is on track for an interim review of its data later this month.

Investors should keep their hopes in check for that data readout, however, because the bar for the vaccine to be declared effective is very high at first. The drug must show a higher rate of efficacy at small sample sizes, all else equal, to be statistically significant. As such, efficacy won’t be declared at the first interim analysis unless at least 26 of the 32 Covid-19 cases are among patients who received a placebo instead of the vaccine. Those results would suggest that the vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 77% after accounting for the trial’s margin for error. Conversely, the trial could be stopped for futility if early results are particularly discouraging.

Both those scenarios are relatively unlikely, however. If the first interim analysis doesn’t result in either extreme result, the trial will continue. The next analysis is slated to take place after 62 cases, and the trial isn’t scheduled to conclude until there are 164 cases. At that threshold, success will be declared if the risk of infection is reduced by about 52%. The longer the trial takes for a conclusive result, the less effective a final vaccine is likely to be. And even if the drug is clearly effective at the first interim analysis, the efficacy rate might drop over time as the rest of the trial unfolds.

A vaccine with that lower efficacy profile would still be useful in the public health effort. After all, the seasonal flu vaccine typically reduces visits to a doctor by only 40% to 60% in a given year.

Even once Pfizer is ready to submit its request for emergency use to regulators, the process might take longer than investors expect. No one should be surprised if the FDA convenes an advisory committee to review the data. After all, the Covid-19 vaccination development timeline is far quicker than for a typical vaccine. And potential safety issues in vaccines typically generate far more concern than in other drug classes, because they are intended for a far broader population. Such a step would help the public gain trust in the vaccine, but will also take time.

As a result, Pfizer has taken a conservative approach to its vaccine rollout timeline: While it expects to have 30 to 40 million doses manufactured by the end of the year, it doesn’t include any sales in its 2020 financial outlook.

Investors betting on a vaccine as a key component of a return to normal economic activity would do well to take a similarly conservative approach.

