Investors should keep vaccine hopes in check

Investors should keep their hopes in check for that data readout, however, because the bar for the vaccine to be declared effective is very high at first. The drug must show a higher rate of efficacy at small sample sizes, all else equal, to be statistically significant. As such, efficacy won’t be declared at the first interim analysis unless at least 26 of the 32 Covid-19 cases are among patients who received a placebo instead of the vaccine. Those results would suggest that the vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 77% after accounting for the trial’s margin for error. Conversely, the trial could be stopped for futility if early results are particularly discouraging.