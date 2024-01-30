Investors should reexamine their perceptions during the bull run. This is how

Common questions that are foremost on everyone’s mind when markets have run up sharply are:

“Are markets in a bubble zone or are they expensive? Or Should I exit equities? or If I exit equities, what should I do next? Where do I invest?

The questions though pertinent in the short term have little significance in the longer run. Let me explain why. I have two favourites when it comes to universal truths on equity investing.

Markets are cyclical and will tend to overshoot on either side from the so-called mean or fair valued zone. Investing is as much about managing emotions and greed as about fundamentals.

Statement 1 emphasises the fact that markets operate in cycles much like nature’s seasons where every season leads to the next season. Perhaps the only difference is that it is not as orderly and predictable with a defined amplitude and frequency.

This market cycle that we casually alluded to is the culmination of many more individual cycles such as the profit cycle, economic cycle, credit cycle, liquidity cycle, interest rate cycle and even an investor psychology cycle. Each of these cycles, though unique in their own sense, has huge linkages and dependencies on each other. A market cycle that is prevalent at any time is an interplay of these individual cycles at play. Another important aspect of this cycle is that each cycle doesn’t necessarily benefit each company or category of companies equally. A good example is how during the pandemic the biggest beneficiaries were companies in the healthcare and IT sector.

Take a look at the following chart which has three subjects- Nifty returns (in small dots), the average return of the top 3 and bottom 3 sectors. What is interesting to note is that even when the so-called broader markets have delivered negative or low returns (during calendar year 2015, 16, 18) there have been sectors that have done relatively well and sectors that underperformed significantly.

View Full Image Source: MFI Explorer, Union MF Research, Period: 31-12-2013 to 31-12-2023

The above chart is given only for illustration purposes to explain how different sectors perform differently as compared to the overall market. The above data should not be considered as an indication of future returns.

The big takeaway from this chart is that not all sectors perform uniformly well or badly. The cyclical nature is well evident in this chart. Clearly, the interplay of different cycles (mentioned above) leads to some sectors benefiting more than other sectors in each cycle.

Thus, the real task is to identify sectors that could be tomorrow’s stars given the relatively expensive valuations today. The sensible thing would not be just to abandon equities when they appear overvalued but to understand what is likely to be the next wave of sectors that will benefit in the future.

However, following a cycle may seem simple but identifying the next star sector is easier said than done on your own as each cycle doesn’t follow the standard wave. Selection (and pairing) of sectors is better left to professionals who have considerable emotional experience depending on which sectors are expected to do better in the next cycle. There is a category of funds called business cycle funds that attempt to rotate sectors.

One of the most significant factors keeping investors from reaching appropriate conclusions is their tendency to assess the world with emotionalism rather than objectivity.

The idea thus is not to guess if a bubble is in the making but to try to grasp the interplay of various cycles and yet keep emotions in check.

Disclaimer: The views, facts and figures in this document are as of January 29, 2024, unless stated otherwise.

G. Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer, Union Asset Management Company Private Ltd.

