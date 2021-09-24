Investors shrug off Fed taper signals, Sensex nears 60,000

Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will start tapering asset purchases and conclude the process around the middle of 2022 if the economy continues to show strength. It held its current target interest rate steady in a range of 0% to 0.25%. The Fed expects inflation to remain elevated above its 2% target for four straight years.“We expect the Fed to act on the dovish side of the median of the new projection, as chairman Powell most likely favours hiking rates in 2023. The more hawkish outcome of the FOMC meeting is seen as a sign of strength that the US economic recovery and reflation of the economy is on the right path. The indicated more aggressive interest-rate path is supportive for the dollar in the short term," said David Kohl, chief economist, Julius Baer.

