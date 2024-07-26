Investors shrug off tax hikes and weak earnings, drive Nifty up 1.76%
Summary
The benchmark Nifty index shot up 1.76% and investors turned richer by ₹7 trillion on Friday as institutions scooped up cash shares and derivatives, backed by retail participation through mutual funds. Market veterans were puzzled by the surge, which follows the surprise tax hikes in the Union budget and weak earnings in the banking sector.