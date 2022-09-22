Investors shun Macau Casinos’ bonds as tourism from China plummets

James Goldstein, a gambling and retail analyst at CreditSights, said investors had naturally been expecting that things would improve, but the bad news has only gotten worse. Macau finally had its first major Covid-19 outbreak this summer.The government’s strict response stacked the odds even further against a near-term recovery in the sector. Macau’s economy, which is highly dependent on its casinos, contracted 39.3% in the second quarter, according to official sources.