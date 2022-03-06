Investors start buying Ukraine, Russia bonds

Russian dollar-denominated sovereign bonds were quoted at around 17 cents on the dollar on March 2, down from 95 the previous week. That is well below what investors are likely to receive in a restructuring if Russia defaults, even if it takes years to be repaid, said one U.S. hedge-fund manager looking to buy in. The problem is locating bonds, said the hedge-fund manager, who found only $5 million face amount of bonds to purchase.