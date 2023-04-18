Investors Stay Upbeat on Private Equity, Credit

Investors Stay Upbeat on Private Equity, Credit3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:34 PM IST
- A BlackRock institutional investor survey shows most intend to put more money into the asset classes this year
Investor appetite for private equity remains strong even as interest rates climb above levels that drove yield-seeking managers into private markets for more than a decade, according to a survey by asset manager BlackRock Inc.
