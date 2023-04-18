Investors Stay Upbeat on Private Equity, Credit
- A BlackRock institutional investor survey shows most intend to put more money into the asset classes this year
Investor appetite for private equity remains strong even as interest rates climb above levels that drove yield-seeking managers into private markets for more than a decade, according to a survey by asset manager BlackRock Inc.
More than 70% of the roughly 200 institutional investors responding to the survey plan to put more money into private equity this year and more than half expect to increase allocations to private credit, BlackRock said. The survey canvassed the views of senior executives whose organizations account for $3.2 trillion of private-market assets.
Here are a few additional takeaways from the investor poll, which the New York firm carried out between October 2022 and January 2023.
Income generation takes precedence over capital appreciation
More than 80% of respondents to the survey cited income generation as an important factor driving allocations to private markets, with capital appreciation the second-most cited factor at 58%. The focus on income is particularly strong among investors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where 87% cited it as an important driver.
Private credit funds stand to benefit from these priorities as the floating-rate loans typically financed through the vehicles will yield greater returns as interest rates rise, said Phil Tseng, co-head of U.S. private credit at BlackRock Alternatives. Credit investors can also “drive deal structures and covenants," which Mr. Tseng said “has led to stronger protections, lower defaults and higher recoveries" compared with public debt markets.
Despite the focus on income, appetite remains strongest for private equity
Private equity outshone all other alternatives among survey participants, with 72% planning a small or significant increase to their private-equity allocation this year. Jon Seeg, global co-head of private equity for BlackRock Alternatives, said investors may favor the asset class because private-equity funds invested during a downturn tend to achieve above-average returns later on.
“I know from talking to my peers that the denominator effect really worked against new allocations [last year]," an alternative-investments manager with a U.S. corporate pension told the survey takers. As portfolios rebalanced—whether because of exits, revaluations of private holdings or improvements in publicly traded securities—“there’s more capacity this year."
Illiquidity remains the chief barrier to investing in private markets
Despite an expanding market for secondhand fund stakes, which often provides a way for investors to cash out of private-equity investments, 49% of survey respondents cited the illiquid nature of funds and having to lock up money for years at a time as a barrier to investing in private markets. The value of secondary investments reached $108 billion last year, just under a record set in 2021.
Reaching a consensus on private investments also deters commitments. Difficulty getting buy-in from others in the investing organization represents one of the biggest obstacles to making a commitment, according to 41% of respondents.
Deal sourcing trumps track record when choosing a manager
While 31% of respondents cited track record as a priority when making a commitment to a fund manager, that history takes a back seat to the ability to unearth good deals. Finding managers with exceptional deal-sourcing capabilities ranked as the main priority for 45% of participating investors.
“Investment opportunities in private markets aren’t uniformly distributed like you see in public markets, where there’s a very transparent process and everybody gets a fair shot at the deal," a money manager with a Canadian family office told the survey takers. Having access to good, proprietary deals enables managers to influence their structure and drive better terms, the manager said.
Distress and emerging-market infrastructure counted among the most attractive investments this year
Subsectors that benefit from market dislocation, such as debt tied to infrastructure, real estate and distressed assets, provide some of the best investment opportunities this year, according to at least half of survey respondents. Emerging-market infrastructure, residential real estate and niche properties such as data centers and cold-storage warehouses also offer good opportunities, according to respondents.
Mature companies took the top spot among private-equity investors, with 56% citing the category as the biggest investment opportunity. Venture-capital and secondaries transactions followed, at 40% and 39%, respectively.
“I think people are cautious right now, so mature companies make sense," said a U.S. corporate pension executive who specializes in alternatives. “Given the uncertainty we’re living with and the higher cost of capital, venture could be seen as a risky but attractive opportunity if you have the right manager and the right fund."