Investors still believe they can beat the stock market

By the end of the first period, that $1,000 either grows to $1,200 or diminishes to $900. If you are fortunate to have $1,200 by the end of the first period you will have either $1,440 or $1,080 by the end of the second period. If you are unfortunate to have $900 at the end of the first period you will have either $1,080 or $810 by the end of the second period.