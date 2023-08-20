Investors turn cautious amidst high inflation and currency volatility

Investors turn cautious amidst high inflation and currency volatility3 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST
RBI raises inflation forecast, but market remains relatively stable. India's elevated inflation may not be transitory. FII outflows have increased, but selling in Indian equities has been lower compared to other EMs.
In July, India’s retail inflation soared to 7.44% from Q1’s average of 4.6% (April to June), exceeding the monthly consensus of 6.4%. However, the market remains relatively unperturbed to the Q2's robust price upswing, attributing it to fleetingness and expecting moderation in Q3.
