Investors under 30 years dominate Indian stock market, participation from 60 plus age group dips: NSE

Indian stock market is now dominated by the young investors of age below 30 years, highlighted official data by the National Stock Exchange.

ANI
Published30 Sep 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Trade Now
Investors under 30 years dominate Indian stock market, participation from 60 plus age group dips: NSE
Investors under 30 years dominate Indian stock market, participation from 60 plus age group dips: NSE

Indian stock market is now dominated by the young investors of age below 30 years, highlighted official data by the National Stock Exchange.

As per the data, the number of young investors have surged rapidly in the Indian stock markets. It highlighted that between March 2018 and August 2024, there has been a remarkable increase in the share of investors under 30 years old. In March 2018, this age group made up only 22.9 per cent of the total investor base.

LIC share price closed in red on September 27, down 0.22 per cent

However, by August 2024, their share had grown significantly to 40 per cent, reflecting a rapid rise in the participation of young investors in the stock market.

Also Read | Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 30 Sep 2024

"From Mar'18 to Aug'24, there has been a notable increase in younger investors entering the market. The share of investors under 30 years old has surged from 22.9 per cent in Mar'18 to a significant 40.0 per cent by Aug'24, indicating growing interest among younger individuals" said NSE.

While the younger age group investors have seen considerable growth, the data revealed that the other age groups have experienced either stability or a decline in their market share.

As per NSE, the investors of 30-39 and 40-49 age groups, for instance, have seen their representation in the market remain relatively steady during this period, without major changes in their respective shares. In contrast, older age groups have shown a clear decline in their involvement in the stock market.

The data revealed investors aged 50-59 years and those aged 60 years and above have consistently reduced their presence. Particularly, the share of investors of above 60 age group fell from 12.7 per cent in March 2018 to just 7.2 per cent by August 2024.

Also Read | Lava Agni 3 India launch on October 4: Expected price, specs and all we know

"Older age groups (50-59 years and 60 years) have seen a consistent decrease in their respective shares" NSE added.

This shift in the age distribution of stock market participants has also impacted the overall age profile of the registered investor base.

According to NSE data, the median age of investors, which was 38 years in March 2018, dropped to 32 years by March 2024. Similarly, the mean age of investors also decreased, falling from 41.2 years in March 2018 to 35.8 years by August 2024.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 30, 2024: Stocks to Watch: IDFC First Bank, PNB, Dr Reddy’s, REC, RIL, Welspun Enterprises, Biocon, and more

This trend suggests that stock market investing is becoming increasingly popular among younger individuals, while older generations are gradually reducing their participation.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsInvestors under 30 years dominate Indian stock market, participation from 60 plus age group dips: NSE

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.90
03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
8.4 (4.9%)

Tata Steel share price

166.50
03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
0.9 (0.54%)

Bharat Electronics share price

293.35
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
3 (1.03%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

654.85
03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
42.35 (6.91%)

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,405.90
03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
86.3 (6.54%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,859.40
03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
165.75 (6.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,415.000.00
    Chennai
    77,421.000.00
    Delhi
    77,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.