Reflecting the rout, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies or the notional investors' wealth eroded massively by ₹8,47,160.93 crore to ₹2,55,42,725.42 crore.
Global equities too were under strong pressure today while crude oil extended gains as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global financial markets, spurring demand for safe-haven assets. Gold prices today hit a near 3-month high on MCX.
The domestic market remained in the red for the second straight session after witnessing a massive sell-off on Friday, leading to a fall of over ₹3.91 lakh crore in investors' wealth.
In just two sessions, the total investors' wealth has eroded by more than ₹12 lakh crore.
“Sentiments have turned very negative for the short-term with the heightened tension over the Ukraine crisis. Weakness in global markets is the direct fallout of the Ukraine crisis," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.