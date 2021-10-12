Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Investors' wealth jump over 6.09 lakh cr in four days

Investors' wealth jump over 6.09 lakh cr in four days

Premium
Rising for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, the BSE 30-share benchmark index jumped 148.53 points or 0.25% to its fresh closing peak of 60,284.31.
1 min read . 07:30 PM IST PTI

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped 6,09,840.74 crore to reach its record high of 2,68,30,387.79 crore on Tuesday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Equity investors became richer by 6,09,840.74 crore in four days of a market rally, where the benchmarks reached their new closing highs on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI : Equity investors became richer by 6,09,840.74 crore in four days of a market rally, where the benchmarks reached their new closing highs on Tuesday.

Rising for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, the BSE 30-share benchmark index jumped 148.53 points or 0.25% to its fresh closing peak of 60,284.31.

Rising for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, the BSE 30-share benchmark index jumped 148.53 points or 0.25% to its fresh closing peak of 60,284.31.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In four days, the benchmark has rallied 1,094.58 points.

During this time, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped 6,09,840.74 crore to reach its record high of 2,68,30,387.79 crore on Tuesday.

"Equity markets opened on a subdued note and witnessed volatility in-line with weak global cues. However, in the late hour indices witnessed some buying interest and ended the session in the green near day's high but high crude oil prices and a weak rupee capped gains," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Titan was the biggest gainer, rallying over 5%, followed by Bajaj Auto, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, and ITC.

In contrast, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and TCS were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 0.65%.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What's at the heart of our coal crisis (And why it won' ...

Premium

Four defining traits of the 2021 batch of Indian unicorns

Premium

Modi’s big move could boost these five defence stocks

Premium

Sensex opens in green; Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto top g ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!