Investors' wealth jumps over ₹2.22 lakh crore in 3 days of market rally
1 min read.06:53 PM ISTPTI
Investors' wealth rose by ₹2,22,763.25 crore in three days of market rally, with the benchmark BSE Sensex closing at a lifetime closing high at 53,158.85 points on Thursday
NEW DELHI :
Investors' wealth rose by ₹2,22,763.25 crore in three days of market rally, with the benchmark BSE Sensex closing at an all-time high on Thursday.
At close of trade, the 30-share BSE index gained 254.80 points or 0.48% to 53,158.85, its lifetime closing high. During the day, the benchmark also reached its all-time intra-day peak of 53,266.12 points.
The benchmark has gained 786.16 points in three days.
Following the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its fresh all-time high of ₹2,33,86,397.18 crore on Thursday.
"Markets traded with a positive bias for the third successive day and gained nearly half a per cent. The benchmark opened marginally in the green, however, strong buying in the IT and banking majors pushed the index higher," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
HCL Tech was the biggest gainer in the 30-share frontline companies pack, gaining over 5%, followed by Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Asian Paints and Titan were among the laggards.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.43%.
Sectorally, BSE realty, capital goods, IT, industrials, metal, basic materials and bankex closed up to 4% higher.
On the other hand, oil and gas, telecom, energy and auto indices, among others, dipped up to 0.87%.
"Domestic equities extended gains with benchmark indices recording fresh all-time highs today. Notably, continued rebound in IT stocks followed by Financials supported today's rally," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
