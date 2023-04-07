Investors' wealth jumps over ₹10.43 lakh cr in last 5 days of market rally1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:33 PM IST
- The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have surged from ₹10,43,216.79 crore to ₹2,62,37,776.13 crore in the last five trading sessions
Equity investors became richer by over ₹10.43 lakh crore in the past five days, as markets continued their momentum helped by foreign fund inflows.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×