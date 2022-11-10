Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has more than doubled investors' wealth so far in the current year. More upside in the stock can be expected as the company recorded strong growth in September 2022 quarterly earnings. In Q2FY23, Deepak Fertilizers posted a nearly 3-fold jump in its net profit to ₹276 crore compared to a PAT of merely ₹93 crore witnessed in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Deepak Fertilisers half yearly bottom-line has crossed full-year FY22 profitability. Its chemical segment witnessed strong growth. EBITDA and margins also accelerated, while revenue further came in strong during the quarter.

