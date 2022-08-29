Equity investors' wealth contracted more than ₹2.39 lakh crore as Dalal Street crashes on Monday on weak global cues following US Fed's hawkish remarks. Indian market faced heat on concerns of withdrawals from foreign investors who have emerged to be net buyers in August so far. India's volatility index climbed nearly 9% during the day. A broad-based selloff was witnessed across sectoral indices with the exceptions of slight buying in FMCG, energy, and oil & gas stocks. IT and Banking stocks were the worst hit.

