Investors' wealth plunge over 8 lakh cr in four days

New Delhi: Investors' wealth eroded by more than ₹8 lakh crore in four consecutive sessions of stock market loss.

Recordings its fourth straight session of loss on Wednesday, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 47,409.93. In the four straight sessions, the benchmark has fallen by 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.

Tracking the muted sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by ₹8,07,025.09 crore to ₹1,89,63,547.48 crore in these four days.

"Volatility is normally higher on the last two days of monthly expiry but this time the fall with higher volatility show cautiousness amongst market participants before the Budget event.

"Earnings are coming out better-than-expected but profit-booking is seen in most companies that have declared results so far barring a few cases," according to Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President and Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities.

Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, HDFC and Asian Paint were the major laggards among the 30-share frontline companies' list, falling up to 4 per cent.

In the broader market, the smallcap and midcap indices fell up to 1.38 per cent. Sectorally, banking stocks declined 2.93 per cent, followed by finance (2.72 per cent), metal (2.54 per cent), realty (2.28 per cent) and auto (2.11 per cent).

"Caution ahead of the Union Budget and scheduled derivatives expiry also added to the pressure," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via