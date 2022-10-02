Triveni Turbine is a small-cap stock on exchanges with a dividend yield of 1.1%. In a little over 30 months, the stock has emerged as a multi-bagger and has given nearly 368% returns to its investors. The stock has risen by nearly 185 rupees from the first wave of nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic. Going forward, Triveni is seen as a value pick. Stock brokerage Anand Rathi has set a 'buy' target on Triveni Turbine stock on expectations of strong growth in financial performance.

