Further, going ahead, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities on Nifty said, the Benchmark Index, on the daily chart, has formed an ‘Above the Stomach ‘candle stick pattern. This candlestick pattern comes from the bullish family, where the first candle is a bearish candle but the second one is a bullish candle, which opens midway of the first candle but closes higher above it. Now, Nifty has to be above 18,000 – 18,050 zones for an up move, towards 18,250 and 18,300 zones, whereas support is placed at 17,800 zones.