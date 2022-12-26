Also, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "The Nifty had seen a sharp decline in the last week that had pushed the intraday momentum indicators into the oversold zone. In terms of the Fibonacci retracement, the index had reached 50% retracement of the rally from Sept 2022 to Dec 2022. Consequently, the index had a swift bounce on December 26. It has moved up to retest a trendline, which was broken on the downside on Friday. Thus 18100-18200 will be the near-term hurdle zone, which will decide the further course of action for the index. Overall structure shows that the Nifty is likely to witness short-term consolidation with key support at 17800."

