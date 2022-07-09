Investors' wealth on BSE skyrocketed by nearly ₹7.73 lakh crore this week. Going forward, the seesaw sentiment stays on the broader markets, however, the focus will shift to June 2022 quarterly earnings.
Indian markets closed this week on a bullish note with Sensex nearing 54,500 and Nifty 50 above 16,200. On Friday, the benchmarks maintained their winning streak and settled in the green for the third day in a row despite mixed global cues. Overall, the week was positive and investors added notable gains in their portfolios. The bullish performance can be attributed to consolidation in commodity prices and a slowdown in foreign funds outflow. Investors' wealth on BSE skyrocketed by nearly ₹7.73 lakh crore this week. Going forward, the seesaw sentiment stays on the broader markets, however, the focus will shift to June 2022 quarterly earnings.
On Friday, Sensex closed at 54,481.84 up by 303.38 points or 0.56%. Nifty 50 ended at 16,220.60 up by 87.70 points or 0.54%. A broad-based buying was seen across sectoral indices with capital goods outperforming and banking stocks also supporting the gains. Metal stocks were under pressure.
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 have climbed more than 3% this week.
The market cap of BSE stood at nearly ₹2,51,59,998.80 crore by end of July 8. The valuation has risen by ₹7,72,870.07 crore from the market cap of ₹2,43,87,128.73 crore on July 1.
Among the top 10 most valued companies on BSE, Reliance Industries (RIL) continues to lead with a market cap of ₹16,17,879.36 crore followed by TCS at ₹11,94,625.39 crore and HDFC Bank at ₹7,75,832.15 crore. Infosys and HUL also took the fourth and fifth spots with a market cap of ₹6,37,033.78 crore and ₹5,86,422.74 crore respectively. Others were - ICICI Bank with a market cap of ₹5,25,656.96 crore, LIC at ₹4,47,841.46 crore, SBI at ₹4,35,922.66 crore, HDFC at ₹4,06,213.61 crore and Bharti Airtel at ₹3,81,833.20 crore.
Talking about this week's performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “During the week, the domestic market saw a bull run, led by consolidation in commodity prices, and reduced FII selling. Crude prices fell over recessionary fears. However, the fall has boosted the appetite for consumption, chemicals, logistics, and OMCs as it will reduce the cost burden of these sectors."
Nair explained that falling crude prices will calm inflationary fears, reducing the burden on central banks to raise interest rates aggressively at upcoming meetings. Positive domestic macro and business data by banks were the other major factors that helped in boosting market sentiment.
He further said, currently, investors are preferring value than growth stocks, resulting in selling across sectors like IT. Defensive sectors like FMCG can perform better due to strong cash flow, high governance, dividend policy, and stable earnings growth.
This month, FPI funds outflow stood at ₹4,418 crore as of July 8 from the Indian market (including equity, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrid market). Overall, this year, FPIs have pulled out a massive ₹2,31,708 crore from the market, as per NSDL data. So far in 2022, FPIs have only emerged as net sellers due to turmoil in macroeconomic factors.
Meanwhile, the rupee has hit a series of all-time lows. On Friday, the local unit closed at 79.26 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market down by 13 paise amidst a strong greenback, persistent foreign funds outflow, and a slight rebound in crude prices.
However, Nair also pointed out that this rally can fizzle out as correction in commodities prices & tightening monetary policy are negative for the global economy, limiting earnings growth & valuation expansion.
Markets June 11 to June 15 outlook:
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities said, "the coming week is going to test the market in a number of ways as a multitude of important events are lined up. The USA’s much-anticipated inflation numbers, Producer Price Index (PPI), and the jobless claims data will keep the global markets on their toes. The inflationary problem is not just restricted to the west thus the Indian inflation numbers that are set to release will keep the markets back home busy. The Retail inflation eased to 7.04% in May vs. 7.79% in April, whether the declining trend continues or not is something that is keenly awaited."
"Aside from macro data, quarterly results will influence market sentiment. The management commentary on future earnings growth trajectory will be of interest to D-street. With a slew of important events coming up, investors are advised to be careful and cautious in their investment decisions," Sheth added.
Nair added, that the Q1 earnings season will be the prime focus of the market, in the near term.
Giving an outlook on Nifty, Sheth said, in the short term, it may face stiff resistance around 16,200 levels. If it maintains above that level, the next obstacle could be around 16,500 levels. On the downside, 16,000 will serve as a strong support level.
ICICI Direct analysts have given a bullish stance on markets ahead. The outlook is anchored on twin key observations - a) Breach of the key downward trend line which is in force since April 2022 indicating the end of the two-month corrective phase b) Current pull back is qualitatively better as compared with earlier pullbacks since April in terms of market breadth (measured by the percentage of stocks above 50 DMA (51%) strongest in two months indicating broad-based participation). Amongst sectors, BFSI, IT, Auto, Consumption, and capital goods are preferred while Pharma witnesses stock-specific action.
On stocks, ICICI Direct analysts said, "we prefer SBI, HDFC bank, Infosys, Tata Motors, DLF, L&T, Titan in large caps while in midcaps we prefer ABB, SKF, Persistent, Apollo Tyres, M&M Finance, Bajaj Electricals, Phoenix Mills, CCL Products, Indian Hotels, and Kansai Nerolac."
TCS and Avenue Supermarts stock will be in focus after their Q1 results. Companies like HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, ACC, L&T Infotech, Tata Elxsi, JSPL, Federal Bank, and L&T Technology Services will also be in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings scheduled next week.