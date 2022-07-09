Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities said, "the coming week is going to test the market in a number of ways as a multitude of important events are lined up. The USA’s much-anticipated inflation numbers, Producer Price Index (PPI), and the jobless claims data will keep the global markets on their toes. The inflationary problem is not just restricted to the west thus the Indian inflation numbers that are set to release will keep the markets back home busy. The Retail inflation eased to 7.04% in May vs. 7.79% in April, whether the declining trend continues or not is something that is keenly awaited."