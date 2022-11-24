Investors' wealth rises nearly 2.26 trn as Sensex hits fresh record high

On the Sensex crossing 62,000 mark, Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, two triggers assisted the Sensex rally to record highs. One, in the mother market US, the market construct turned favourable with rising equities, declining bond yields and falling dollar. Two, macro developments in India show steady rise in credit growth and CAPEX indicating strong economic recovery. Along with this, sharp correction in crude is a big positive. This has facilitated this Sensex rally led by large caps, mainly the HDFC twins, Infosys, TCS, and RIL.