Investors' wealth rises over ₹12.56 lakh cr in 7 days rally; Sensex up 2,544 pts, Nifty gains 771 pts2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:47 PM IST
- BSE-listed equities m-cap stood at over ₹264.51 lakh crore by end of April 11th. But markets are in green since March 29th. There has been a total of seven trading sessions till April 11th, and markets have gained on all of these days.
Investors added impressive gains to their kitty in 7 days as Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed stellar performances. On Tuesday, Sensex crossed its psychological mark of 60,150, and the Nifty 50 almost neared 17,750 levels. Indian domestic equities are on a winning streak since March 29th. In 7 trading sessions, BSE-listed firms' market cap has skyrocketed by more than ₹12.56 lakh crore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×