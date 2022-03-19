On a similar pattern like US Fed, the Bank of England hikes bank rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%. Given the current tightness of the labor market, continuing signs of robust domestic cost and price pressures, and the risk that those pressures will persist, the Committee judges that an increase in Bank Rate of 0.25 percentage points is warranted at this meeting. The committee expects inflation to shoot up to 8% in 2022 Q2, and perhaps even higher later this year. According to the committee, the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would likely accentuate both the peak in inflation and the adverse impact on activity by intensifying the squeeze on household incomes.