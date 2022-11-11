Indian markets joined positive global cues as investors cheered a better-than-expected slowdown in US inflation print which stirred expectations of softening in the US Fed's hawkish stance. On Friday, the Sensex crossed its 68,800 mark before closing near this level, while the Nifty 50 surpassed the 18,300 mark. The strengthening of the Indian rupee and consistent foreign funds flow further boosted the bull run. Sensex and Nifty are at a 13-month high. That being said, with the massive bullish sentiment, investors' wealth rose by more than ₹2.97 lakh crore in 1 day.

