Investors' wealth rises over 3.77 lakh cr this week. What to expect ahead

Indian market made a strong rally in the week between August 8-12 and scaled up to the highest level in four months. The bull run on benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 tracked positive global cues as softer-than-expected US inflation data lifted the appetite over expectations of interest rate hikes at a slower pace. Further, a consistent rise in foreign funds inflow also boosted the sentiment. However, the rupee stayed weak against the US dollar on higher crude oil prices. The Indian benchmarks soared for the fifth straight session which led to a massive surge in investors' wealth. This week alone, BSE market capitalisation crossed over ₹275 lakh crore, and investors' wealth climbed by more than ₹3.77 lakh crore.

