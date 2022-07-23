Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services on Nifty 50 said, "with opening dips reversing exactly from 16485, our turnaround point for yesterday, bears never got any chance for the rest of the day, keeping the trend firmly enroute 16800, the near term target set on Monday. This may get extended to 17000 or beyond in the coming days, but favoured view for the day expects bulls to be challenged on approach to the 16690-710 region. While major falls are not expected unless 16485 gives away, the prospects of the same in the next week may rise, should Nifty find unable to push beyond the 16690-710 region."