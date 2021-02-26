Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Investors’ wealth slumps by 5.37 tn as equity markets record biggest single-day fall in 10 months
Sensex fell over 1,900 points today

Investors’ wealth slumps by 5.37 tn as equity markets record biggest single-day fall in 10 months

1 min read . 08:02 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • At the close of trade, the total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies eroded by 5.37 trillion to 200.81 trillion
  • Falling for the first time in last four sessions, the Sensex plummeted 1,939 points or 3.80% to close at 49,099.99

Mumbai: Investors’ wealth slumped by 5.37 trillion on Friday, as the equity market recorded its biggest single-day fall in ten months.

At the close of trade, the total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies eroded by 5.37 trillion to 200.81 trillion.

The total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies stood at 206.18 trillion on February 25.

Falling for first time in last four session, the Sensex plummeted 1,939 points or 3.80% to close at 49,099.99. The broader NSE Nifty sank 568.20 points or 3.76% to finish at 14,529.15.

"Indian benchmark equity indices declined the most since May last year as a sell-off in bond markets across the globe sparked a collapse in global equities. The Nifty opened gap down and kept falling through the day and closed almost at the intra day low. At close, the NSE Nifty 50 index shed 568 points to end 3.8% lower at 14,529. For the week, the Nifty closed 3.02% lower, falling for the second consecutive week," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Nifty could head towards 14281-14336 band over the next few days with some intermittent bounces. Advance decline ratio keeps tracking the Nifty suggesting that the investors are taking action on the broader stocks based on the Nifty moves. any corrective wave down should find support around 14,500-14,300" he added.

All sectoral indices closed in red. BSE Bankex, Telecom, Oil&Gas and Auto indices were the biggest losers falling more than 3%.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 1.75 and 0.74% respectively.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $35.34 billion in equity and net sold $5.56 billion in debt since the beginning fiscal year, while domestic institutional investors have net sold Rs1.41 trillion worth of stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

