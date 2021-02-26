"Indian benchmark equity indices declined the most since May last year as a sell-off in bond markets across the globe sparked a collapse in global equities. The Nifty opened gap down and kept falling through the day and closed almost at the intra day low. At close, the NSE Nifty 50 index shed 568 points to end 3.8% lower at 14,529. For the week, the Nifty closed 3.02% lower, falling for the second consecutive week," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities