Equity investors have grown richer by a whopping 25,46,954.71 crore in the first three months of the current fiscal, driven by upbeat market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex has zoomed 2,973.56 points or 6 per cent so far this fiscal.

The BSE benchmark index reached its all-time high of 53,126.73 on June 28. It registered its record closing of 52,925.04 on June 25.

Mirroring the optimistic sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its lifetime peak of 2,31,58,316.92 crore on June 15 this year.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms touched the USD 3 trillion mark (about 220 lakh crore) on May 24.

In the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed 90,82,057.95 crore to 2,04,30,814.54 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rose 20,040.66 points or 68 per cent last fiscal, braving many uncertainties due to the COVID-led disruptions.

Market analysts have said benchmarks are currently hovering near record highs largely due to gradual pickup in economic activities as states start unlocking and ramp-up of vaccination. Also, better-than-expected Q4 FY21 earnings performance of companies have supported the market's uptick.

The 30-share BSE index settled 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71 on Wednesday.

