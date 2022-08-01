On Nifty 50, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The uptrend continues in the market as the bulls' invasion of the 17000-17500 zone continues. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as the benchmark index sustains above 200 DMA, placed at 17025. Over the near term, 17000 is likely to act as crucial support; whereas on the higher end, 17500 may act as crucial resistance. Again, above 17500, the Nifty may move up towards 18000."