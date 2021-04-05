Investors' wealth tumbles over 2.16 lakh crore as markets crash

Following this, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dived ₹2,16,566.52 crore to reach ₹2,05,09,835.27 crore at close of trade

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Investors' wealth tumbled over ₹2.16 lakh crore at close of trade on Monday as markets crashed amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

Investors' wealth tumbled over ₹2.16 lakh crore at close of trade on Monday as markets crashed amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

Following this, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dived ₹2,16,566.52 crore to reach ₹2,05,09,835.27 crore at close of trade.

From the 30-share pack, 25 companies closed lower, led by Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast, IT stocks closed with gains, with HCL Tech leading the gainers' chart with a jump of 3.08%.

"The week started on a negative note for the Indian markets mainly due to sharp surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Despite stable global cues, the Indian indices lost its ground and ended with losses.

"The broader markets too were not spared as both BSE midcap and smallcap ended with losses of 1% each," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE realty, bankex, finance and auto indices tanked up to 3.62%, while IT, teck, metal and telecom ended in the green.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}