Investors' wealth tumbles 86,742 cr as stocks plunge

"Indian markets had to face a double whammy situation today where geopolitical tension is a major headwind while a sharp surge in crude oil prices is a key risk for the Indian market because Brent Crude has crossed the $110 mark. If we look at the headline indices then the market was looking very weak but there was some buying in the broader market from lower levels," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.