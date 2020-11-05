Investors wealth zooms 2.78 lakh crore in market rally

Investors wealth zooms ₹2.78 lakh crore in market rally1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
Helped by across-the-board buying, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by ₹2,78,054.29 crore to ₹1,62,27,243.78 crore
NEW DELHI : Investors wealth on Thursday zoomed by ₹2.78 lakh crore as markets witnessed heavy buying, with the Sensex reclaiming the 41,000-mark.
The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 724.02 points or 1.78% to close at 41,340.16. Helped by across-the-board buying, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by ₹2,78,054.29 crore to ₹1,62,27,243.78 crore.
"Domestic market moved in tandem with the global market and marched to 8 months high, in expectation that the US presidential election is moving in favour of the Democratic Party," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
All Sensex components closed in the green, with SBI emerging as the biggest gainer, rising 5.63% after its Q2 results.
Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were other major gainers, rising up to 5.34%.
Among BSE sectoral indices, metal rose by 4.43%, followed by oil and gas (3.19%), basic materials (2.57%) and energy (2.39%).
In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained up to 1.74%.
